Congresspeople from both parties condemned the attack on the Capitol that occurred Wednesday, pointing out that they're the only criminals allowed in the building.Capitol police removed the unauthorized criminals from the Capitol Building, allowing the officially voted-in criminals to resume operations.said Nancy Pelosi after order was restored to the House. "Remember, you must show your official congressperson identification to prove you're an approved looter to get in here. Unauthorized looters will be removed from Capitol grounds.""Now, who wants to start some foreign wars?"