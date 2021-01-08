© Unknown

James and Joanne Moriarty were appointed official spokespersons of the Tribes of Libya by their Supreme Leader in 2012. For their story and mission to get the message out and help the Libyan people, go here.

The Libyan National Army has captured (arrested) a group of ISIS terrorists in southern Libya near the city of Sabah.This group was to move to Tripoli to cause chaos and crisis so that the Muslim Brotherhood can maintain their control over the Libyan capital and the Libyan Central Bank Assets.because within the 5x5 ceasefire agreementIt should be noted thatand other terms.(Libyan National Army representing the Libyan people).(not elected phony government of national accord representing the Muslim Brotherhood and Turkey)They continue to bring in Turkish troops, foreign mercenaries and terrorists. No roads have been opened.Turkey, their mercenaries, their troops and the terrorist militias are the cause of the continuing crisis in Libya. Remove Turkey, remove the militias and a Libyan country wide election will see the great country of Libya sovereign and secure for all it's people.