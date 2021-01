© Win McNamee / Getty Images



Publisher Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that it is shelving Republican Sen. Josh Hawley's book in the wake of hundreds of pro-Trump rioters swarming the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in four deaths and dozens of arrests The publisher called the events "disturbing" and a "deadly insurrection."He has been pilloried by both sides for his role in Wednesday's events — and still went forward with his objection to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania despite the violent breach. Congress, however affirmed Biden's win in an early-morning vote on Thursday following the violence."This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don't approve of.Hawley has been an outspoken critic of social media and other tech giants, such as Facebook and Twitter."At a time when these platforms are determining elections, banning inconvenient political views, lining politicians' pockets with hundreds of millions of dollars, and addicting our kids to screens, I want to draw attention to the robber barons of the modern era," Hawley said in an October statement announcing the book Dartunorro Clark is a political reporter for NBC News.