A breakthrough has been reached in Qatar's three-year-old rift with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries anda senior Trump administration official said. "We've had a breakthrough in the Gulf Cooperation Council rift," said the official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.The development is the latest in a series of Middle East deals sought by Washington - the others involving Israel and Arab states - aimed at building a united front against Iran. All of the countries involved in the deals are US allies.White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, assigned to work on the dispute by US President Donald Trump, helped negotiate the deal and was working the phones on it until the wee hours of Monday morning, the official said. When in December, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said a resolution to the dispute seemed within reach,Qatar denies it and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.Kushner, joined by Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook, a special State Department adviser, were flying to the Saudi Arabian city of al-Ula to attend the ceremony, the official said. Gulf Arab leaders are expected to gather in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for an annual summit that is expected to announce a deal towards ending the rift.Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, has been working on other normalization deals between Israel and other countries in the Arab world but may run out of time with President-elect Joe Biden due to take over the presidency on January 20."It's just a massive breakthrough," the official said. "The blockade will be lifted. It will allow for travel amongst the countries as well as goods. It will lead to more stability in the region."