© Getty Images/zimmytws



"The share of national currencies in our [trade] relations with China is steadily increasing. It has reached about a quarter through the nine months since the beginning of the year. This is quite a big progress."

"China and Russia are not unique in this respect, a wide range of nations have to break up with the US dollar, as it is not just a financial tool, but levers of influence."

Moscow and Beijing have ramped up the share of settlements in national currencies to 25 percent this year against a modest two percent recorded seven years ago, according to the Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov. He commented, citing Chinese partners:According to Denisov,The ambassador stressed that the two nations are forced to shift to ruble and yuan due to the constant pressure put on the trading partners.The parties inked an intergovernmental agreement to switch to national currencies in bilateral trade in early 2019.Earlier this year, the China Overseas Development Association reported that bilateral trade between China and Russia wasMoscow and Beijing took significant steps toward eliminating the barriers that could impede the fast-developing cooperation.