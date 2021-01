'Neutralize Opposition'

"to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party. The United Front strategy uses a range of methods to influence overseas Chinese communities, foreign governments, and other actors to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing's preferred policies."

Targeting Reporters, Journalism Students

In order to develop favorable coverage in key national media, BLJ will continue to organize and staff "familiarization trips" to China. This includes recruiting top journalists to travel to China, selected for effectiveness and opportunities for favorable coverage.

The author of this article wrote it while on a trip to China sponsored by the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF), a privately funded nonprofit organization based in Hong Kong that is dedicated to "facilitating open and constructive exchange among policy-makers, business leaders, academics, think-tanks, cultural figures, and educators from the United States and China." Vox.com's reporting, as always, is independent.

A host of corporate media outlets includingandhave participated in private dinners and sponsored trips with theseeking to garner "favorable coverage" and "disseminate positive messages" regarding China, The National Pulse can reveal.Other outlets involved in the propaganda operation includeandThe relationship is revealed in the Department of Justice's Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) filings, whichbetween establishment media outlets and theThe group alsowith offers to fund policy research, high-level dialogues, and exchange programs.Tung also serves as Vice-Chairman of the, identified by the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission as a key component of the Chinese Communist Party's United Work Front. The effort, according to the U.S. government report , aims toThis strategy appears to have been deployed in conjunction with outlets such asA 2011 FARA filing highlighted by Axios detailed CUSEF's agreement with BLJ. It outlines how CUSEF set out to "effectively disseminate positive messages to the media, key influencers and opinion leaders, and the general public" regarding China. To do so, CUSEF targeted working journalists and journalist students:In 2009 alone, CUSEF generated 28 media placements as a result of its four journalist visits and BLJ secured "the publication of 26 opinion articles and quotes within 103 separate articles" on behalf of CUSEF.Outlets included"BLJ directly contributed to or influenced" an average of three articles "per week." including the University of Texas at Austin,FARA filings from CUSEF's American lobbying firm BLJ reveal American media organization participating in "private dinners at BLJ's CEO's home on behalf of CUSEF," trips to China, and meetings with CUSEF officials.A filing dated January 1st, 2012 , show outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN, and moreThe same filing reveals that outlets includinghad journalists visit China to meet with CUSEF officials.Since then, filings continue to reveal a host of Western outlets attending private dinners and visiting China. Most outlets are included more than once In 2013 , The Washington Post joined a China-bound journalism delegation, in 2014 Harvard Business Review also joined a delegation, and in 2015, the Los Angeles Times and The Huffington Post also visited the communist country.A 2014 filing reveals that lobbying firm BLJ "arranged private dinners in New York and Washington DC on behalf of CUSEF" with over 20 attendees including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Reuters, Associated Press, BBC, and more:Images in CUSEF brochures shed light on the entities visited by journalists.Between 2011 and 2013 images reveal journalist touring Huawei - a telecommunications firm labeled a "national security threat" and military collaborator by the U.S. government - along with Chinese military bases:Following the ongoing pressure campaigns, CUSEF has escaped significant criticism in the corporate press. There have only been a few mentions in broader pieces concerning Chinese Communist Party influence operations on American college campuses.Even when CUSEF is criticized, such as in The Washington Post article "China's reach into U.S. campuses," another outlet participating in CUSEF's journalism trips, prefaced an article on President Trump and North Korea by noting author Yochi Dreazen "wrote it while on a trip to China sponsored by the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF)":The article, which featured quotes from Chinese Communist Party officials, appeared to regurgitate the party line, notingAs Foreign Policy magazine noted, to its credit,