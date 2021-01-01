© US Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Barker



"The Nimitz team provided persistent air cover during the troop drawdowns in Afghanistan and conducted operations and exercises that strengthened enduring partnerships and alliances in the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command areas of responsibility.



"They conducted themselves admirably throughout the deployment despite the many challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic."

Anadolu Agency reports.The Nimitz will return to its home port in Norfolk, Virginia, according to the Pentagon. Spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement:In announcing the "clear deterrent message," US Central Command did not specify to whom the display of force was intended, saying only it applies "to anyone who intends to do harm to Americans or American interests."according to the Pentagon. It comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran that have been at a fever pitch since US President Donald Trump opted to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a landmark nuclear accord with Tehran in 2018.The countries found themselves on the verge of a conflict that would have likely enveloped the region earlier this year when Trump chose to assassinate a key Iranian general in Iraq in January.