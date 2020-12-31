While it's not unusual for staffing changes to be made to the presidential detail when a new administration assumes office, the moves come as allies of the incoming president have expressed concerns about how some agents may align with President Trump, the Post noted.
The Secret Service has faced scrutiny in recent months following reports that some agents were told by members of the presidential detail to forgo masks when around Trump. The office also attracted attention in the past year after it allowed Anthony Ornato, who previously headed up the current administration's detail, to serve as a political adviser in the White House.
In a statement to the Post, Catherine Milhoan, a spokeswoman for the agency, said the office
"remains steadfastly dedicated to a standard of excellence in those operations, wholly apolitically and unaffiliated with the political parties of protectees. As a matter of practice and due to operational security, the agency does not comment on protective operations inclusive of internal decisions on agency assignments."The Hill has also reached out to the Secret Service for comment.
According to the Post, Darryl Volpicelli and Brian McDonough are among the supervisory agents that served in the previous administration that are expected to soon be added to Biden's detail. Volpicelli will reportedly serve as second-in-command of the team, and McDonough we be a senior detail supervisor.
David Cho, who helped lead the protective detail during the current administration, will also reportedly help lead the presidential detail for the incoming administration.
A former Secret Service executive told the Post it's "smart to give the incoming president the comfort of the familiar. You want him to be with people he knows and trusts, and who also know how he operates," they added.