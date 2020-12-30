SPOUTS
Because 2020 hasn't given us quite enough apocalyptic vibes, a man has captured some pretty terrifying footage of a huge multiple-vortex waterspout, swirling over the surface of the sea. Watch it below:


The incredible natural phenomenon was filmed by Gilad Raz in Caesarea, Israel on 17 December and it shows the waterspout swirling over the ocean, edging its way towards the coast.

The waterspout is made up of a single smaller vortex in the centre of the structure and a large hollow one that spun around it making it look even more ominous.

One user commented on the video, saying: "Multiple vortexes are not something that you see every day."

Another one said: "This is incredible!"

And it's not the only example in recent times.

In October, a piece of amazing and terrifying footage shows the moment six waterspouts started swirling in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of the US state of Louisiana. Seriously, it looks like something out of a disaster movie.

The video shows six separate vortexes start sucking up water from the sea.

The incredible footage was captured by Frank LeDay, who shot the waterspouts far out at sea. He wrote: "Wow!! Ever see six waterspouts at once?"

Nope, and let's hope that we never do.

The awe-inspiring phenomena came at a time when Storm Marco and Storm Laura threatened the US, with the latter killing at least 24 people in Louisiana and Texas.

6 waterspouts
Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards said the storm Laura 'left a long trail of devastation and just catastrophic damage'.

Meteorologist Dave Hennen told CNN at the time: "It's always tough to predict hurricanes, especially their intensity.

"In this case, it's tough to say at this point which storm will be the strongest. The storms could potentially interact with each other and that makes this forecast (or two) even more complicated."