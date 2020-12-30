Earth Changes
Footage shows massive multiple-vortex waterspout off Israel
Lad Bible
Wed, 23 Dec 2020 10:58 UTC
The incredible natural phenomenon was filmed by Gilad Raz in Caesarea, Israel on 17 December and it shows the waterspout swirling over the ocean, edging its way towards the coast.
The waterspout is made up of a single smaller vortex in the centre of the structure and a large hollow one that spun around it making it look even more ominous.
One user commented on the video, saying: "Multiple vortexes are not something that you see every day."
Another one said: "This is incredible!"
And it's not the only example in recent times.
In October, a piece of amazing and terrifying footage shows the moment six waterspouts started swirling in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of the US state of Louisiana. Seriously, it looks like something out of a disaster movie.
The video shows six separate vortexes start sucking up water from the sea.
The incredible footage was captured by Frank LeDay, who shot the waterspouts far out at sea. He wrote: "Wow!! Ever see six waterspouts at once?"
Nope, and let's hope that we never do.
The awe-inspiring phenomena came at a time when Storm Marco and Storm Laura threatened the US, with the latter killing at least 24 people in Louisiana and Texas.
Meteorologist Dave Hennen told CNN at the time: "It's always tough to predict hurricanes, especially their intensity.
"In this case, it's tough to say at this point which storm will be the strongest. The storms could potentially interact with each other and that makes this forecast (or two) even more complicated."
Quote of the Day
Many Euro-Atlantic states deny or reject their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries, the moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied - national, religious, cultural, and even gender identities are being denied or relativized. There, politics treats a family with many children as juridically equal to a homosexual partnership; faith in God is equal to faith in Satan. Many people in European countries are actually ashamed of their religious affiliations and are frightened to speak about them. Their leaders then try to force this model onto other countries. I am deeply convinced that this leads to the degradation and primitivization of culture globally, including deeper demographic and moral crises in the West.
Recent Comments
Anti-Semitic thought is a result of the plebs groking the banker ....
There's an easy way to control Coronavirus. "Take out" the 'Powers That Be' and scrap all the silly laws they put in place for "our safety".....
I wonder if they are prepared for all the medical emergencies that result from this policy? The idiots!
How The F Scale possibly came to factor in to what might be termed 'The Technochracy' is covered in Lutz Dammbeck's 'Das Netz'....[Link]
Just replace every instance of 'Russia' in this article with 'NATO' or 'USA' and it's right.
Comment: Another video here: Huge waterspout filmed at Sdot Yam Beach, Israel