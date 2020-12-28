Earth Changes
Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island, alert level raised
Kyodo News
Mon, 28 Dec 2020 10:29 UTC
The eruption occurred at the crater of Mt. Otake on Suwanose Island of Kagoshima Prefecture at 2:48 a.m., prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to raise the volcanic activity alert level by one notch to 3 on a scale of 5, meaning that people should not approach the crater. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Following the eruption, the Japanese government set up a liaison office at the prime minister's office to gather information.
According to the agency, large rocks were thrown to some 1.3 km from the crater of Mt. Otake and smoke reached about 200 meters above the mountain.
Prior to Monday eruption, the agency had warned that the volcano on the island was becoming active recently, with throwing large rocks to nearly 1 km from the crater over the weekend.
Suwanose Island, a volcanic island with small population, is located about 230 km south-southwest of Kagoshima.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Oakland police launch investigation after bust of Breonna Taylor smashed into pieces
- Israel rolls out mass vaccination campaign as third lockdown is imposed
- Largest circular tomb in the ancient world that belonged to Emperor Augustus to open
- SOTT Focus: Merry Christmas And Damn The Covid! Support SOTT And Receive This 2021 Desktop Calendar
- Disintegration of Education System: Bryn Mawr College folded to Woke Student Mob
- Record snowfall in New York State - many towns had over 20 inches of snowfall in a day
- Samples of asteroid Ryugu 'chips like charcoal', Japanese mission finds
- New fossil suggests pythons originated in Europe 48 million years ago
- Ancient European hunters carved human bones into weapons for 'cultural reasons'
- Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island, alert level raised
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Texas
- Very shallow M5.2 earthquake hits Croatia, buildings damaged
- Covid 'expert' Fauci says pandemic's "WORST YET TO COME" (yet again)
- Shallow M6.8 earthquake strikes off Chile, no tsunami risk
- It's time for mass civil disobedience against lawless lockdown orders
- Postmortem 'harass & collect' by armed government worker
- Biden demands Trump sign Coronavirus Relief Bill, while POTUS wants more for tax payers
- Toyota CEO agrees with Elon Musk: We don't have enough electricity to electrify all cars
- Diplomatic war with Moscow a bad idea after all? 'Understaffed & overstretched' US Embassy gets rebuke from Russia after complaint
- Austria's Constitutional Court rules mask mandate in schools is illegal
- SOTT Focus: Merry Christmas And Damn The Covid! Support SOTT And Receive This 2021 Desktop Calendar
- Covid 'expert' Fauci says pandemic's "WORST YET TO COME" (yet again)
- Biden demands Trump sign Coronavirus Relief Bill, while POTUS wants more for tax payers
- Delingpole: German economist says 'great reset will cause a crash worse than 1930s'
- Trump criticizes Senate Republicans ahead of election results vote, urges a 'fight'
- 'This is really going to blow up': Giuliani predicts election challenge triumph after Christmas
- Top aide's brother takes Amazon lobbying job, as Biden packs his government with tech industry players
- Sidney Powell: Wants to fight for Trump — but his aides are blocking her
- Russia may leave Open Skies Treaty, thinks other signatories are sharing data with US which pulled out of deal
- Kamala Harris releases bizarre video claiming her family has celebrated Kwanzaa since her childhood
- 'Pope's thumbs-up gave me more confidence,' Instagram star says, as Vatican account likes ANOTHER model's sexy photo
- Trump rips McConnell, senate GOP for showing 'no fight'
- Sen. Graham: Trump 'more determined than ever' for $2K payments
- Five outrageous items snuck in the 'COVID stimulus' bill
- Zuckerberg has another answer to Bitcoin
- How Israel's propaganda war has silenced Europe
- The fake political and media class
- UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal: What's inside the landmark agreement?
- IDF strikes multiple 'terrorist targets' in Gaza in response to missiles fired into Israel on Christmas
- If Biden seeks to put a shorter leash on Russia, he may find Putin's bite is far worse than his bark
- Oakland police launch investigation after bust of Breonna Taylor smashed into pieces
- Israel rolls out mass vaccination campaign as third lockdown is imposed
- Disintegration of Education System: Bryn Mawr College folded to Woke Student Mob
- It's time for mass civil disobedience against lawless lockdown orders
- Postmortem 'harass & collect' by armed government worker
- Toyota CEO agrees with Elon Musk: We don't have enough electricity to electrify all cars
- Diplomatic war with Moscow a bad idea after all? 'Understaffed & overstretched' US Embassy gets rebuke from Russia after complaint
- Austria's Constitutional Court rules mask mandate in schools is illegal
- NYPD probing bomb threat against Empire State Building
- UK radio host under fire for highlighting low Covid-19 mortality among healthy & young and calling for them to 'carry on living'
- 'You just have to be more chill,' says 101yo Russian woman who beat Covid-19
- Nashville bombing 'person of interest', 63, mysteriously gave his house away one month before blast
- Wisconsin GOP lawmakers join new lawsuit seeking to overturn presidential election
- France's health minister: 'Best way to celebrate the New Year is not celebrate it at all'
- 'Pampered BBC diversity chief on £75k salary ripped for 'lecturing' poor, white Brits about 'privilege'
- Explosion hits gas pipeline in Egypt's North Sinai
- 3 killed, 3 injured in 'random' mass shooting at bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois - UPDATE: Suspect in custody
- The Wokies: RT counts down the top 10 CORPORATE panderers who plumbed new depths in 2020
- Famous Soviet double agent George Blake, who fled to Russia after London prison break, dies at 98
- 7 countries plagued by coronavirus scamdemic corruption scandals
- Largest circular tomb in the ancient world that belonged to Emperor Augustus to open
- Ancient European hunters carved human bones into weapons for 'cultural reasons'
- Unipolar vs Multipolar: The death of McKinley and the loss of America's soul
- Celtic gold coin hoard from time Boudicca was at war with the Romans discovered
- Evidence for a massive paleo-tsunami at ancient Tel Dor, Israel
- Pompeii 'street food shop' emerges from the ashes with some food still in pots
- Ancient DNA tells new story of Caribbean's first people
- America's prehistoric Clovis people made tools only during 300-year period at time of climatic upheaval
- Sweet-toothed Canaanites imported exotic food from India and Southeast Asia to Israel 3,600-years ago
- Discovery of 66 new Roman Army sites gives more clues about one of the empire's most infamous conflicts
- Stories about the Pleiades may date back 100,000 years
- Early humans may have hibernated to weather harsh winters
- Today's China espionage scandals revive the Gouzenko Hoax that unleashed the Cold War
- Mummified baboons hint at mysterious civilization of Punt
- History of Israeli tech domination
- Flashback: The top five rigged US presidential elections
- Evolution of market economy in Ancient Greece revealed in pollen study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Picking Matthew Ehret's Brain: How Darwinism Took Over the World, and Why Ertugrul Is Awesome
- New parts of Herod's palace revealed, including 300-seat personal theater
- Why China is NOT your enemy (and what really controls Canada and the US deep state)
- Samples of asteroid Ryugu 'chips like charcoal', Japanese mission finds
- New fossil suggests pythons originated in Europe 48 million years ago
- Mysterious asteroid the size of a dwarf planet is lurking in our solar system
- NASA: Recent "Greening Earth" has had strong cooling effect on land
- Alien hunters discover mysterious signal from Proxima Centauri
- Korean artificial sun sets new world record of 20-sec-long operation at 100 million degrees
- Key mechanism behind biggest earthquakes that can trigger mega-tsunamis discovered
- More evidence lockdowns don't work
- France, China developing biologically engineered supersoldiers: report
- Bumble bees lacking high-quality habitat have higher pathogen loads
- Christmas trees can stay green because of a photosynthetic short-cut
- Pair of brown dwarfs found in the constellation Ophiuchus
- Interarm blood pressure difference linked to greater death risk
- 7 billion-year-old stardust is oldest material found on Earth
- Psychopathic traits may have distinct neurobiological correlates in youth
- Plants can be larks or night owls just like us says new research
- Best of the Web: New study shows mask mandates had zero effect in Florida or nationwide, but the lie continues
- Ancient wolf pup mummy uncovered in Yukon permafrost reveals surprising findings
- Antler cannibalism in reindeer increasing in Norway
- Earth's expanding ocean anoxic zones and the correlation with periods of geologic upheaval
- Record snowfall in New York State - many towns had over 20 inches of snowfall in a day
- Volcano erupts on southwestern Japan island, alert level raised
- Very shallow M5.2 earthquake hits Croatia, buildings damaged
- Shallow M6.8 earthquake strikes off Chile, no tsunami risk
- Severe storm and floods in Saudi Arabia
- Icy roads wreak havoc as cars skid out of control in Ankara, Turkey
- 'Ferocious animal' attacks children, spreads panic among residents in Upper Egypt
- Monkey sneaks into home and viciously attacks 5-month-old baby in Malaysia
- Devastating floods hits Bandung, Indonesia after torrential rains
- Shallow M5.5 earthquake hits eastern Turkey
- Dump of summer snow on Mount Taranaki, North Island, New Zealand
- Woman killed by bear, 4 injured in Chhattisgarh, India - 2 weeks after killed 4 in the area
- Surprise! Surprise! Any Greenland melting is....volcanic
- Storm Bella: Gusts of more than 100mph recorded in UK
- Hamburg in Western New York hit with 18 inches of snow in roughly 24 hours, several places over 10 inches
- Nearly 500,000 wake up with no power after Christmas Eve storm batters US east coast
- At least 7 die in mountains near Tehran, Iran during heavy snowfall, blizzard
- Massive hailstorm hits Port Motueka, New Zealand
- Tiger attacks on people skyrocket in the Sundarbans, India - 70 in 3 months with 40 deaths
- 30 cm of snow with strong winds closes roads in Croatia
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over England
- Meteor fireball falls from the sky north of Sandpoint, Idaho
- Asteroid bigger than the Statue of Liberty will fly past Earth on Christmas Day, NASA says
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Alabama
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor fireball lights up southern China's dark morning skies
- Meteor fireball recorded over the Netherlands, observed as far away as Scotland
- 'Loud booms' in Austin, Texas lead to 911 calls but no explanation
- 'Explosion' heard across North Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, UK
- Southwestern Idaho doorbell camera catches reported meteor explosion
- People across Ohio valley report loud, mysterious boom
- Bright meteor fireball over São Paulo, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks over Minnesota
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean
- Meteor fireball over Goiás, Brazil
- Meteoric majesty: Geminids provide spectacular celestial fireworks display
- Bright meteor fireball captured over eastern France
- 'Loud boom' heard in southern Tennessee likely a meteor
- Mysterious fireball spotted in skies over Morecambe, England explained by experts
- Meteor fireball recorded blazing over Ontario, Canada
- Scientists scramble to identify culprit behind covid vaccine allergic reactions
- Doctor reportedly has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine
- A brilliant analysis of vaccination, by Richard Moskowitz, MD and homeopath
- EPM301: The synthetic & patented cannabis compound 'more potent than CBD & THC'
- Did you know you have a second brain?
- New class of antibiotics active against a wide range of bacteria discovered
- Sex-specific Alzheimer's treatment found to benefit males but not females
- Top German virologist casts doubt on fears of new 'highly contagious' UK Covid-19 strain
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Nuremberg Code and Mandatory Vaccinations
- Flashback: Pfizer to pay £50m after deaths of Nigerian children in drug trial experiment
- Tennessee nurse passes out on camera minutes after taking COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 testing scandal deepens
- Coronavirus vaccine era
- Radiation from wireless devices may cause breast cancer, new study shows
- WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives
- Coronavirus vaccine: why it's important to know what's in the placebo
- Direct cellular interaction between nervous and immune systems discovered
- Pfizer to assess report about 'potential serious allergic reaction' to Covid-19 vaccine after Alaska health worker is hospitalized
- Flashback Best of the Web: Herd immunity: Flawed science and mass vaccination failures
- Remdesivir is a scam like Tamiflu
- Best of the Web: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- San Francisco gets its very own mystery monolith... sorta
- Clever American disguises self as transgender Middle Easterner in hopes of receiving more COVID aid
- Jupiter and Saturn issued fines for not obeying social distance rules
- Sci-Fi fan surprised to learn he hates strong female characters
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
Quote of the Day
Critics who treat 'adult' as a term of approval, instead of as a merely descriptive term, cannot be adult themselves. To be concerned about being grown up, to admire the grown up because it is grown up, to blush at the suspicion of being childish; these things are the marks of childhood and adolescence. And in childhood and adolescence they are, in moderation, healthy symptoms. Young things ought to want to grow. But to carry on into middle life or even into early manhood this concern about being adult is a mark of a really arrested development.
When I was ten, I read fairy tales in secret and would have been ashamed if I had been found doing so. Now that I am fifty I read them openly. When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.
Recent Comments
never trust an amerikan "the men amerikans most admire tell them the most extravagant lies; the men they most despise try to tell them the truth"...
INSPIRING THE TROOPS In the battle of greed vs. common sense, humility and decency, greed always wins. Greed prepares itself, plots ahead and...
It is a bowling alley, bar and Off track betting house.. Don Carter Lanes, Shooters bar and OTB...
He was angry because he was asked to leave for not wearing a mask..
That was the Facebook chatter. It was teen victims. One died from jumping from a balcony, Webb is SOG... according to friends that work as guards....