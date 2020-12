© AP/Evan Vucci



"Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, 'Mitch's boy', should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn't like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!"

President Trump on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Senate Republicans over their unwillingness to aid his efforts to overturn the election, pressing them to "fight" before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.Trump called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Republicans, asserting they are doing "NOTHING" as Congress heads toward a vote early next month to certify the Electoral College results. Trump tweeted:Thus far, no Republicans in the upper chamber have definitively said they will back a challenge that's being pushed by several GOP members in the House, hoping to avoid a bitter fight with the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue over the Electoral College results as Trump ramps up his pressure campaign to convince Tuberville to join his House allies.Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said of Tuberville's intentions about the Electoral College tally. "I'm hoping in the end that all senators will conclude that this election needs to be over with and it's time to move on," Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, added.Trump earlier in the week went after Thune while lashing out at Senate Republicans ahead of the January certification vote, suggesting that the top GOP senator would be primaried in two years. Trump tweeted:saying doing so would force a vote over swatting away the challenge that would divide the GOP with Trump.Trump and his allies in Congress and right-leaning mediaThe president has gone after individual Republicans, such as Thune, for not going along with his efforts to overturn the election.Thune said this week that Trump's efforts to subvert the election would "go down like a shot dog." The president has roped the Justice Department into his pressure campaign, saying the agency should be ashamed of itself for not backing his claims. He tweeted Saturday: