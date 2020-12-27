A wild monkey recently snuck into a family home in Johor Bahru and attacked a five-month-old babyAccording to Kosmo! the incident took place around 11am on Sunday, 20 December.The mother, 42-year-old Siti Nur Asikin Sulaiman, said that she was in the kitchen when she suddenly heard her baby let out a cry from the master bedroom. A monkey had entered the room through a window and attacked the child."She keeps crying and I have no choice but to put her to sleep on her stomach so she won't feel the pain," said the mother.Berita Harian reported that the monkey almost kidnapped the child."When I tried to shoo the monkey away using a broom, it seemed as if it tried pulling my daughter's hand to take her away," Siti Nur Asikin explained."Thankfully, my next-door neighbour came to help. After that, I tried to pick up my daughter to calm her down. That was when I noticed that her clothes were ripped and there was blood on her body."She is currently receiving treatment at Sultan Ismail Hospital, as reported by Harian Metro. The doctor even vaccinated the child against rabies.Meanwhile, the neighbour has filed a complaint through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN) website.PERHILITAN Johor director Salman Saaban confirmed with the Malay daily that they have received the complaint and will take further action."Initial investigations found that there are three monkeys in the area that are suspected to be involved in the incident. One of them have been caught, while department officials will continue to set traps at the area and hunt the monkeys as they have already posed a threat to the public," he said.