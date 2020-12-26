snow
Since 7 o'clock Christmas morning, Western New York has been getting smacked with snow.

In roughly a 24-hour period Hamburg saw the highest snowfall amount of 18 inches, according to the National Weather Service.



Here are the cities and towns in Western New York that got at least 10 inches of snow since Christmas morning:

Hamburg: 18 inches

Alden: 14 inches

Batavia: 13 inches

Elma: 13 inches

West Seneca: 13 inches

Colden: 12.1 inches

Mayville: 12 inches

South Buffalo: 11.7 inches

East Aurora: 10.4 inches

Blasdell: 10 inches

Perrysburg: 10 inches