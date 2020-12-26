rescue
The number of climbers who died in incidents in mountains north of the Iranian capital on Friday has reached seven, while twelve others remain missing, the managing director of the Tehran Red Crescent Society said.

Shahin Fat'hi told Tasnim on Saturday that 13 climbers had been reported missing after an incident occurred on the summit of Kolakchal.

Of those, three have returned home while seven are confirmed dead and the other three have not been found yet, he said.

Fat'hi added that there has been no trace of twelve more hikers who went missing in Darabad and Ahar mountain areas as well as another area north of Tehran.

The search and rescue operation will continue on Sunday morning using helicopters, the official went on to say.