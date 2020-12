© David Cappaert, Bugwood.Org



Bumble bees found in low-quality landscapes —, according to research led by Penn State scientists.The results of the study, which examined how a variety of environmental and landscape characteristics influence infectious disease prevalence and bee health, can be used to inform management practices to support the conservation of bee species that provide essential pollination services in natural and agricultural ecosystems, the researchers said.said the study's lead author, D.J. McNeil, postdoctoral fellow in the Insect Biodiversity Center in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences. "For example, extensive, which in turn has contributed to the loss of wild bee abundance and diversity."He pointed out that more recently,"Many of the factors known to undermine bee health, such as, and poor nutrition can reduce the immune response and increase pathogen and parasite loads."The incidence and loads of a particular, noted study co-author Heather Hines, associate professor of biology and entomology, Penn State. She explained that"Given all these interacting factors, disease prevalence and virulence can be challenging to predict in wild bee populations," Hines said. "Our study is among the first to use data from a large geographic scale to evaluate the relative role of landscape features on the distribution and loads of key pathogens and parasites in wild bees."To measure pathogen loads, the researchers analyzed specimens of the common eastern bumble bee — Bombus impatiens, the most abundant bumble bee species in the region. The team collected bumble bee workers from sites across Pennsylvania during peak bumble bee abundance from late June to mid-July in 2018 and 2019. These sites, which included 38 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, were selected to represent evenly the span of the state and to include a diversity of habitat types and land use patterns.The researchers then screened for— as well as for expression of a gene that regulates immunity. Using statistical analysis techniques, they correlated pathogen presence and loads with several recognized landscape-scale stressors, such as floral abundance, nesting habitat quality, insecticide loading,and interactions with managed honey bees.Their findings, reported in Scientific Reports, suggested that bumble bees collected within low-quality landscapes exhibited the highest pathogen loads, with spring floral resources and nesting habitat availability serving as the main drivers. The study also found higher loads of bumble bee pathogens where honey bee apiaries are more abundant, as well as a positive relationship between Vairimorpha loads and rainfall, andMcNeil said results of the study highlight the need to maintain and create high-quality landscapes, such as those with abundant floral and nesting resources, to support healthy wild bee populations. The findings also draw particular focus to"Our results suggest that it may be possible to predict potential risks from pathogens and parasites based on these landscape indices, which can help inform decisions as to where habitat restoration and conservation practices should be applied," he said. "This is particularly timely in light of widespread population declines in many insect groups, especially pollinators like bumble bees."The researchers said they hope to incorporate this information into Beescape, an online tool that allows people across the United States to evaluate their landscape quality. They encourage Pennsylvania homeowners, growers and conservationists to read the Pennsylvania Pollinator Protection Plan, which contains a chapter on best practices for creating forage and habitat for bees in urban, agricultural and natural landscapes.