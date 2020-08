© Unsplash/George Hiles, licenced under Unsplash licence



Flying insects such as bees and moths have secret senses that allow them to 'feel' nearby flowers and navigate over long distances, according to new research.Armed with sensitive antennae and wide-angled compound eyes, bees have a sophisticated set of senses to help them search out pollen and nectar as they buzz from flower to flower.But new research is revealing that bumblebees may employ another hidden sense that lets them detect when a flower was last visited by another insect.Professor Daniel Robert, an expert in animal behaviour and senses at the University of Bristol, UK, has discovered thatProf. Robert explained.But rather than hunting for fish, bees appear to use their ability to sense electrical fields to help them find flowers that are likely to be rich in pollen and nectar.The effect is a bit like rubbing a party balloon against your hair or jumper, except the charge the bees accumulate is around 10,000 times weaker.But Prof. Robert and his colleagues wondered whether there could be more to this interaction.To study whether the bees are aware of this electrostatic field, they then offered bumblebees discs with or without sugar rewards. Those with sugar also had 30 volts of electricity flowing through them to create an electrical field. They showed that the bees could sense electrical field and learn that it was associated with a reward . Without the charge, bees were no longer able to correctly identify the sugary disc.Research by another group published shortly after Prof. Robert's own work also showed that honey bees are also able to detect an electrical field . But exactly how the insects were able to do this remained a mystery, leading Prof. Robert to set up the ElectroBee project.He has discovered thatProf. Robert and his team are now testing their theory that the electric field helps bees know which flowers to visit by counting visits by bumblebees to flowers in a meadow this summer and measuring electric fields around the flowers.Their findings could help scientists better understand the relationship between plants and pollinating insects, which may prove crucial for improving the production of many vital fruit crops that rely upon bees for pollination.Prof. Robert is also investigating whether bumblebees use their electrostatic charge to communicate to their nest sisters about the best places to fly for pollen.But while bumblebees use their extraordinary sensory power to find food just a few kilometres from their nests, another insect is using another hidden sense to make far longer journeys.The only other insect known to migrate so far is the monarch butterfly in North America. But while the monarch butterfly relies in part on the sun's position for navigation, the moths fly by night. Professor Eric Warrant, a zoologist at Lund University in Sweden, has been fascinated with how these insects, just a couple of centimetres in length, managed such a feat ever since he was a student in Canberra, Australia.He suspected that the moths might use the Earth's magnetic field to find their way, so his team tethered moths to a stalk that allowed them to fly and turn in any direction before'It is a little like how we would go hiking,' said Prof. Warrant, who is trying to unravel how the moths sense the Earth's magnetic fields in his project MagneticMoth . 'We'd take a reading from a compass, then look for something to walk towards in that direction, a tree or mountain peak.'His research has already shown that. But what are the insects able to see at night?Further research revealed something remarkable. When Prof. Warrant downloaded an open source planetarium programme called Stellarium and projected the Australian night sky above the moths, he discovered they were using the stars.'Very few animals have the capacity to read the stars and use it to find, north, south, east or west,' said Prof. Warrant. 'We (humans) learnt how to do it. Some birds do it.'But insect eyes of bogongs mean they don't simply follow one guiding star. Rather they are sensitive to panoramic scenes.'In the southern hemisphere, the Milky Way is much more distinct than it is here in the northern hemisphere,' said Prof. Warrant. 'It really is a stripe of pale light in which there are interspersed very bright stars.'The discovery could also lead to the development of new types of navigation for our own species too. GPS, for example, relies upon a constellation of satellites that are vulnerable to disruption. Prof. Warrant believes studying an insect capable of flying 1,000km to a cave using a brain the size of a rice grain, could help us find alternatives too.'Animals seem to solve complex problems with little material and low amounts of energy,' Prof Warrant said.