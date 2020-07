© University of Alabama in Huntsville



More information: Alexander G. Volkov et al. Underground electrotonic signal transmission between plants, Communicative & Integrative Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1080/19420889.2020.1757207 Provided by University of Alabama in Huntsville

, according to research in which a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) distinguished professor emeritus in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering participated.UAH's Dr. Yuri Shtessel and Dr. Alexander Volkov, a professor of biochemistry at Oakwood University, coauthored a paper that used physical experiments and mathematical modeling to study transmission of electrical signals between tomato plants Dr. Shtessel's specialty is control engineering . Control algorithms are widely applicable across disciplines, for instance in aerospace vehicle control.At Oakwood, Dr. Volkov has been studying electrical signal propagation within a plant and also between plants. The pair first collaborated on the research in 2017."Dr. Volkov is a prominent scholar in biochemistry. Once, we were talking about the," Dr. Shtessel says. "I suggested building an equivalent electrical circuit and a corresponding mathematical model that describes these processes."The mathematical modeling is based on ordinary and partial differential equations. Dr. Shtessel was in charge of building the models, running the simulations and generating the plots."What benefits could be gained from mathematical modeling of the communication processes?" he asks. "The answer is very simple: we can use the math model for simulating the studied processes on a computer instead of running expensive and lengthy experiments."Dr. Shtessel says. In that experiment, communication between plants via their roots was prevented, as was discovered by Dr. Volkov."We studied experimentally and analytically via simulations the communication network between two plants only," Dr. Shtessel says.The tomato research, which focused on experimental study and mathematical modeling of electrical signal propagation between plants of the same species,Likewise,Dr. Shtessel calls those extremely interesting questions."No study of the cognitive processing of the electric signals passed and received by the plants was accomplished," he says. "