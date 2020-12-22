© REUTERS / Damir Sagolj



It's not hard to see NATO-land fingerprints on the 'Ban Russia' campaign.

"If their kit displays the name 'Russia' - written in any language - it cannot be more prominent than the words 'neutral athlete' which must be in English. The Russian national anthem cannot be played or sung at any official venue, while flags cannot be displayed either."

