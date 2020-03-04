© Getty Images / Tristan Fewings



The lawyer for a trio of Russian biathletes says that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed documents used in a doping case against his clients were not personally signed by disgraced doctor Grigory Rodchenkov.The Olympic governing body, which was given a day to provide an explanation regarding the alleged forged signatures, confirmed that Rodchenkov had not personally signed the papers, which were used as key evidence against the Russian athletes accused of doping, according to the lawyer."In response to our claim regarding Rodchenkov's forged signatures, the IOC presented one more document which was again signed by Rodchenkov," Panich told RT.The lawyer said that the documents in question were received by the IOC from an unknown source when they were not in direct contact with Rodchenkov."We think this happened when the IOC didn't have direct contact with Rodchenkov, receiving information from other persons who remain unknown to us. Our question regarding the issue was left unanswered by the IOC," he said.Panich said the CAS could exclude the documents from the list of evidence against the Russian athletes if it is convinced the signatures are fake.Neither CAS nor the IOC had issued official statements regarding the controversial signatures at the time of writing.