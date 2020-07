© Global Look Press / Netflix

Former Moscow anti-doping laboratory head Grigory Rodchenkov has called for a blanket ban on Russia from next year's Tokyo Olympics as the doctor re-emerged to speak to the Western media ahead of the publication of a new book.Rodchenkov's allegations and calls for Russia to be disqualified from major sporting events have appeared on a regular basis before Olympic events, and he was among the most ardent supporters of holding the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio without Russian participation.Two years later his campaign against Russian competitors was reactivated on the verge of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.Along with repeating his state-sponsored doping accusations against Russia, Rodchenkov has gone further by making the claim that the Soviet Union boycotted the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles not just for political reasons - as is widely held - but actually for doping purposes."The Soviets had been planning to hide a doping control laboratory on board a ship in the port of Los Angeles during the 1984 Olympic Games, after Manfred Donike (a senior IOC anti-doping official) and Don Catlin of UCLA's Olympic Analytical Laboratory announced they would be able to detect all steroids - including stanozolol and testosterone."When Los Angeles wouldn't allow our ship to enter the harbor, that was the last straw. The Politburo pulled the plug and boycotted the Olympics entirely," he claimed Despite not bringing irrefutable evidence of the alleged state-sponsored doping system in Russia, Rodchenkov's words triggered a massive crackdown against Russian sport which resulted in numerous sanctions and restrictions, including an Olympic ban during the 2018 Winter Games where Russian participants competed under a neutral flag.Further investigation of supposed evidence against Russian athletes has shown that it is often not as reliable as had been initially believed."This evidence is hearsay and as such its probative value is very limited," the court said.Despite questions over the materials presented by Rodchenkov, he continues to accuse Russian athletes of doping violations, urging international officials to punish the entire nation's athletic community and effectively accusing them of complicity merely for being Russian.