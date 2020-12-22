© Pixabay / Darwin Laganzon

"As for cyber threats in the information sphere," "most of the malicious activity is coming from within the US."

"which provided statistics on the impact [of hackers] on Russia's digital systems during this year's Constitutional Vote... we can see that large-scale attacks were recorded from the US, [but also from] Germany, the UK, Singapore, Taiwan, Ukraine and a number of Eastern European countries."

"major strategic challenge is the risk of a large-scale confrontation in the digital field."

one of Moscow's top diplomats has said in a series of explosive allegations, claiming the US is responsible for the majority of online attacks.While America is currently gripped with hysteria over supposed Russian hacking, Deputy Foreign MinisterHe told journalists on Monday that Russian specialists estimate that the. He said:Citing a study conducted in July,Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Russia was behind a colossal breach in the US' information security systems, which one congressman called a "cyber-Pearl Harbour." However, no concrete damage was identified as a result of the attack, which saw intruders gain access to government and company networks for at least nine months before it was detected.In September,, saying that aHe proposed new bilateral talks on information security and a pact in which countries would avoid using cyberwarfare to influence election processes. The US has not yet responded to this request.