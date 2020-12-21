Positive selection: a hint of the functional relevance of a mutation

A high proportion of the regulatory elements in the human brain have been positively selected

Reference: Liu J, Rechavi MR. Robust inference of positive selection on regulatory sequences in the human brain. Sci. Adv. 2020;6(48). doi:10.1126/sciadv.abc9863

To explain what sets human apart from their ape relatives, researchers have long hypothesized that it is not so much the DNA sequence, but rather the regulation of the genes (i.e. when, where and how strongly the gene is expressed), that plays the key role. However, precisely pinpointing the regulatory elements which act as 'gene dimmers' and are positively selected is a challenging task that has thus far defeated researchers.Most random genetic mutations neither benefit nor harm an organism: they accumulate at a steady rate that reflects the amount of time that has passed since two living species had a common ancestor. In contrast, an acceleration in that rate in a particular part of the genome can reflect a positive selection for a mutation that helps an organism to survive and reproduce, which makes the mutation more likely to be passed on to future generations.Marc Robinson-Rechavi, Group Leader at SIB and study co-author says: "To be able to answer such tantalizing questions,. The answer is of great interest in addressing evolutionary questions, but also, ultimately, could help biomedical research as it offers a mechanistic view of how genes function."Researchers at SIB and the University of Lausanne have developed a new method which. Jialin Liu, Postdoctoral researcher and lead author of the study explains:This is exciting, because we now have a way to identify genomic regions that might have contributed to the evolution of our cognitive abilities!"To reach their conclusions, the two researchers combined machine learning models with experimental data on how strongly proteins involved in gene regulation bind to their regulatory sequences in different tissues, and then performed evolutionary comparisons between human, chimpanzee and gorilla., and the more scope there will be to act on that understanding." concludes Marc Robinson-Rechavi.