Scientists say the seismic activity in Antarctica since the end of August is unusual.

Scientists say the seismic activity in Antarctica since the end of August is unusual.
As we shift signs from Pisces to Aquarius in the procession of the equinox, a quickening of energies is expected which would explain the 30,000 earthquakes in Antarctica a 20X increase. Record snows are blanketing the N. Hemisphere leaving forecasters shocked at the depths and speed of accumulations.


Sources