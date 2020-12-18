with more than a thousand earthquakes a day,

Scientists at the University of Chile record the spike in seismic activity - including one strong quake of magnitude 6.More than 30,000 tremors have rocked Antarctica since the end of August, according to new research.Scientists at the University of Chile recorded the spike in seismic activity while studying the remote icy continent.The university's National Seismological Centre said the small quakes - including one stronger one of magnitude 6 - were detected in the Bransfield Strait.This is a 60-mile wide ocean channel between the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula.Several tectonic plates and microplates meet near the strait, leading to frequent rumbling -