Winter storm Gail record snow
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Hourly Snowfall totals termed "Unfathomable" occurring in the USA during Winter Storm Gail, Japan with its seven foot storm and Europe with 6+ feet in two days. The media tells us it a fluffier type of snow that stacks higher than regular snow, so what is really happening across the N. Hemisphere?


Sources