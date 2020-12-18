Vaccine in tray
© Reuters/Diego Vara
Two weeks after receiving a second coronavirus vaccine shot, a person who was vaccinated will receive a green passport.

[Israel's] Health Minister Yuli Edelstein confirmed on Wednesday that coronavirus green passports are on their way. "Two weeks after the second shot, a person who was vaccinated will receive a green passport," he said during a Labor, Welfare and Health Committee meeting on Wednesday, speaking of the document which is intended to prove that its holder has been vaccinated and will give those who have it certain benefits and freedoms.

Edelstein said that while he could not yet give all the details of how the passports would work, he could confirm that "it will free people from isolation [requirement]" and it would "allow [people] to enter places that will still be restricted to other populations. It will be a difficult logistical operation," he added.MK Ophir Sofer said that the green passport would be an excellent tool for encouraging the population to get vaccinated.