A meta-analysis of eight studies reveals that exposure to radiation from cell phones, iPads and laptops significantly increases the risk of breast cancer, especially for women over 50.

The meta-analysis study (a statistical analysis that combines the results of multiple scientific studies) examined eight studies that were published between 1996-2015. The highest risk was found in women over 50.

Four cases of women ages 21 to 39 show multifocal invasive breast cancer. The spread of the tumors and the fact that all of these women reported carrying their smartphones in their bra suggests a possible association with exposure to radiation from cell phones.

West recently joined the advisory board of Physicians for Safe Technology, an organization of physicians and health professionals whose mission is to provide trusted leadership in promoting safer use of technology.

Nevertheless, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), which is entrusted with regulating the impact of wireless technology on health, dismissed the results of the study and refused to review its 1996 guidelines that deny adverse health effects of wireless technology.

In February 2020, Children's Health Defense filed a lawsuit against the FCC challenging the FCC's decision not to review the guidelines. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will hear oral arguments in the case on Jan. 25, 2021.