The Telecom Industry has been warning their investors about liability from their devices and transmitters for many years - but not the public. This still seems to be okay with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) (see 1, 2, 3, 4), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and many elected officials despite the peer-reviewed and published research confirming that exposure to all sources of Electromagnetic Radiation or "Electrosmog" is harmful.

Some research says that exposure increases cancer risk. Some says that it definitely causes cancer. Some says that it can cause all kinds of other undesirable, disabling, and sometimes fatal health conditions.

Despite this - it's more common to see adults and children carrying, holding, or wearing (see 1, 2) electronic and wireless devices directly against their bodies. The media as well as advertising campaigns depict these devices against bodies as normal too - even for kids. Unfortunately "common" or "normal" doesn't mean safe. Many doctors are not taking this into consideration when diagnosing and treating patients despite exposure warnings from the American Academy of Pediatrics and other health experts (see 1, 2).

Many people also aren't aware that there are instructions in the "fine print" of manuals not to carry, hold, or wear wireless devices against the body. They usually are NOT easy to find. That's why the City of Berkley, CA fought for an ordinance for simple printed warnings to be provided with the sale of cell phones. Seems reasonable, doesn't it?

