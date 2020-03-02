When the wireless companies themselves admit that their products could pose significant dangers to the public, you know we have a problem on our hands.
The New York Patriots may be interested in this because in November Verizon turned on 5G in their football stadium and the team's captain reported that he had never seen so much illness among players. In fact, Verizon has turned 5G on all across the U.S. including at a Cleveland, Ohio school.In its annual SEC 10-K filing published on February 21st, 2020, Verizon announced to its shareholders the following: "We are subject to a significant amount of litigation, which could require us to pay significant damages or settlements...In addition, our wireless business also faces personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits relating to alleged health effects of wireless phones or radio frequency transmitters. We may incur significant expenses in defending these lawsuits. In addition, we may be required to pay significant awards or settlements." Read the full report here. (See page 17)
It's not just about 5G, though; and all telecoms are aware of this. Decades of research has already determined that exposure to all sources of Electromagnetic Radiation (aka "Electrosmog") - including cell phone radiation and WiFi - reduces immunity and causes other symptoms and health problems in addition to increasing cancer risk. American Academy of Pediatrics and other health experts have also warned that children are more vulnerable to harm from exposure. In fact, there is still no "safe" level of wireless radiation that has been determined for kids or pregnant women.
Activist Post reports regularly about exposure to wireless radiation and other sources of "Electrosmog". For more information visit our archives and the following websites.
- Americans for Responsible Technology
- Center For Safer Wireless
- Center For Electrosmog Prevention
- ElectromagneticHealth
- Electromagnetic Radiation Safety
- Environmental Health Trust
- Physicians for Safe Technology
- Scientists for Wired Tech
- Wireless Information Network
Comment: See: UN staffer warns that 5G is a 'war on humanity'