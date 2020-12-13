Puppet Masters
Ice Age Farmer Report: 2021: Empty shelves - Shortages in sight - Soybeans explained
Ice Age Farmer
Fri, 11 Dec 2020 14:10 UTC
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- COVID craziness: China recommends flight attendants wear diapers to avoid using lavatories
- Ice Age Farmer Report: 2021: Empty shelves - Shortages in sight - Soybeans explained
- Snow up to 3 feet deep cuts off dozens of villages in north Kashmir
- British supermarkets warned to stash food on rising fears of no-deal Brexit
- UAE approves China's Sinopharm vaccine, says it has 86% efficacy against coronavirus
- Naomi Klein: Gatekeeper extraordinaire
- 'Leaks are dangerous & irresponsible'? Hypocritical CNN journalist misses sarcasm & agrees all Biden news must be vetted
- Venice floods: City under water as complex dam system fails to activate
- Kind soul: Florida man pays utility bills for 114 struggling families: 'I want to share what I have'
- Election censorship: Twitter removes 'like,' 'reply' and retweet count functions from multiple Trump tweets about the election
- Australia's CMO: No need for vaccine this year - emphasizes 'impenetrable hotel quarantine system'
- If you thought 2020 was bad, watch what happens in 2021
- Flashback: The top five rigged US presidential elections
- NATO and the EU are sending a 'message' to Russia. Again
- The Empire doubles down: Open Society Foundations will now be run by Soros ally and Dominion Voting head Lord Malloch Brown
- India: World's largest vaccine maker sues trial volunteer for Covid-19 'immunization' - who alleged side effects and "lost the ability to do simple tasks"
- Hunter Biden lists Joe, Chinese business partner as 'office mates' in leaked email
- 'You have 15 seconds to comply': NYPD says new robotic cop dog will 'save lives' as netizens warn of sci-fi dystopia
- Pro-Trump groups rally in DC to call for election integrity
- Biden administration looks like one more try at liberal technocratic government pushing Great Reset agenda
- COVID craziness: China recommends flight attendants wear diapers to avoid using lavatories
- Ice Age Farmer Report: 2021: Empty shelves - Shortages in sight - Soybeans explained
- Election censorship: Twitter removes 'like,' 'reply' and retweet count functions from multiple Trump tweets about the election
- Australia's CMO: No need for vaccine this year - emphasizes 'impenetrable hotel quarantine system'
- NATO and the EU are sending a 'message' to Russia. Again
- The Empire doubles down: Open Society Foundations will now be run by Soros ally and Dominion Voting head Lord Malloch Brown
- Hunter Biden lists Joe, Chinese business partner as 'office mates' in leaked email
- Biden administration looks like one more try at liberal technocratic government pushing Great Reset agenda
- Trump approves filing retooled Texas-style election challenges: Giuliani
- Best of the Web: Coronavirus scandal breaking in Merkel's Germany affects the whole world
- Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up Trump case after a dismissal by circuit court judge
- How the media covered up the Hunter Biden story until after the election
- Senate overwhelmingly passes defense bill despite Trump veto threat
- Bhutan becomes latest country to normalize relations with Israel
- Brexit farce continues with possible delay or no-deal proposed following Bojo's meeting with EU officials
- The Maxwells: Mossad's first family of spies
- FBI subpoenas Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton amid whistleblower allegations
- Oh yeah? You're SHORT! Liz Cheney reacts to Rand Paul criticizing her 'perpetual war' NDAA amendment
- Joe Biden & Kamala Harris named TIME's 'Person of the Year' as a predictable finger in Trump's eye
- Supreme Court rejects Texas's push to overturn Biden victory
- British supermarkets warned to stash food on rising fears of no-deal Brexit
- UAE approves China's Sinopharm vaccine, says it has 86% efficacy against coronavirus
- Naomi Klein: Gatekeeper extraordinaire
- 'Leaks are dangerous & irresponsible'? Hypocritical CNN journalist misses sarcasm & agrees all Biden news must be vetted
- Kind soul: Florida man pays utility bills for 114 struggling families: 'I want to share what I have'
- If you thought 2020 was bad, watch what happens in 2021
- India: World's largest vaccine maker sues trial volunteer for Covid-19 'immunization' - who alleged side effects and "lost the ability to do simple tasks"
- 'You have 15 seconds to comply': NYPD says new robotic cop dog will 'save lives' as netizens warn of sci-fi dystopia
- Pro-Trump groups rally in DC to call for election integrity
- Attorney Matthew DePerno CONFIRMS Dominion Voting machines in Michigan County CHANGED VOTES from Trump to Biden — It was NOT human error!
- Sanctions kill people they're supposed to be protecting and undermine entire system of human rights & humanitarian aid - UN
- The leaders decree - Do we follow?
- 'Violent ultra-left' activists charged with forming 'terrorist group' to wage guerrilla warfare in France
- BBC presenter claims UK gardening culture is so 'RACIST' that 'racism is baked into its DNA'
- The Daily Beast demands Trump supporters be arrested & humiliated, but shocked when they're threatened with the same?
- Statistical analysis reveals 'impossible' anomalies caused Biden 'win' in Michigan
- 'Pay attention!' Sidney Powell fights on with emergency filings in the Supreme Court
- Saudi Arabia begins 'terrorism' trial of women's rights activist
- United Airlines kicks couple off flight because their 2-year old wouldn't "comply" and wear a mask
- Facebook gets rich off of ads that rip off its users
- Flashback: The top five rigged US presidential elections
- Evolution of market economy in Ancient Greece revealed in pollen study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Picking Matthew Ehret's Brain: How Darwinism Took Over the World, and Why Ertugrul Is Awesome
- New parts of Herod's palace revealed, including 300-seat personal theater
- Why China is NOT your enemy (and what really controls Canada and the US deep state)
- New evidence that Neandertals buried their dead
- Hidden network of Amazonian villages discovered by archaeologists
- Adapt 2030: Overlapping cycles of the ages, floods and civilization
- Neanderthal Y chromosome is much closer to modern humans than thought
- SOTT Focus: Plague of Liars: Nuremberg Code Outlaws Forced Medical Procedures, Which INCLUDES Mandatory Vaccinations
- Best of the Web: The Nuremberg Tribunal: 75 years later and still the basis for humanity's survival
- Impacts of cyclical climate change on human history revealed in new Cahokia study
- Ancient humans deliberately voyaged to Japanese Islands suggest new study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Rod Dreher: How to Survive the Coming Soft Totalitarianism
- Putin expels the oligarchs
- Early human landscape modifications discovered in Amazonia
- Researchers offer new theory on Venus figurines
- Ancient Doggerland archipelago survived Storegga tsunami 8,000-years-ago
- Eight mile wall of 'breathtaking' prehistoric rock art discovered in Amazon rainforest
- Mouthless 'alien mask' found at late Chalcolithic mound in Bulgaria
- Researchers synthesise a psychedelic that could treat depression without hallucinations
- Study finds mass extinctions of Earth's land animals follow a cycle
- New super highway network discovered in the Solar System
- Evidence of Ice Age cycles found in tiny ocean fossils
- New species of whale discovered off the coast of Mexico
- Flawed paper behind Covid-19 testing faces being retracted, after scientists expose its ten fatal problems
- Astronomers detect gigantic x-ray bubbles stretching out above and below the Milky Way
- SpaceX Starship prototype EXPLODES on attempted landing
- We should worry about Virtual Reality sex
- Unusual deep space signals in Antarctica defy explanation
- The world's first DNA 'tricorder' developed
- New knowledge of the 'abdominal brain'
- 'Havana Syndrome' likely caused by pulsed microwave energy, government study finds
- New particle in the blood of septic patients discovered
- A quantum computer that measures light has achieved quantum supremacy
- Best of the Web: Numbers expert claims to have cracked algorithm that stole the election for Biden in Georgia
- Jupiter herding micrometeors towards Earth suggest new theory
- Unusual planetary nebula fades mere decades after it arrived
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Three cycles of time converge on Dec 21, 2020
- Cluster of Alaskan islands could be super volcano
- Snow up to 3 feet deep cuts off dozens of villages in north Kashmir
- Venice floods: City under water as complex dam system fails to activate
- Elephant tramples man to death in Assam, India - 4 such fatalities for the country in 2 days
- Two members of family killed by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Temperatures far below normal in Kazakhstan and Central Asia
- 14-year-old dies after family dog attacks him in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 'Woman in her 40s' dies in rare shark attack off coast of Caribbean island
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Three possible reasons changes are happening in front of you
- Summer snow falling in Northern Southland, New Zealand
- Three die in elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh, India
- Waterspout swirls near coast of Australia's Northern Territory
- M6.0 earthquake hits south of Kermadec Islands, New Zealand
- Eurasia's tallest active volcano ERUPTS & spews lava in stunning footage from Russia's remote Kamchatka Peninsula
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- Missing man found dead in Lipan, Texas after 'mountain lion attack'
- Six injured in wild boar attack in Odisha, India
- 56-year-old man dead following shark attack at Honolua Bay, Hawaii
- Tornado confirmed to have caused freak weather damage in Horsham, Australia
- Temperatures drop to minus 21C, with up to 4 feet of snowfall in Diamer, Pakistan
- Meteor fireball recorded blazing over Ontario, Canada
- Mystery 'boom' heard over Bath, England in early morning hours
- Ground shaking, loud explosion reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Loud boom heard across central New York state apparently a meteoroid
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on December 2
- Falling meteor causes fireball, flash of light over parts of Ontario
- Mysterious, loud 'boom' shakes North Okanagan, British Columbia residents
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Meteor fireball 'as bright as full moon' spotted in night sky over Japan - 2nd for the country in 4 days
- Meteor fireball captured blazing over Connecticut
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- CNN: 'Don't be alarmed' if people start dying after taking the vaccine
- Study identifies thousands of preventable deaths caused by heart disease and stroke during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coincidence? Brandy Vaughan, Big Pharma whistleblower and outspoken critic of vaccines found dead by her ten-year-old son
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Coming Biosecurity State UPDATE: Banned from YouTube within one hour!
- 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India
- COVID vaccine hesitancy widespread, even among medical professionals
- Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
- Fauci: Case count to decline after inauguration day
- 'Covishield' vaccine volunteer sues Serum Institute of India, Oxford Group over 'adverse reaction'
- Pregnant women advised not to get Covid-19 vaccine - UK government report
- German lawyers initiate class-action Coronavirus litigation
- 2019 saw UK dementia deaths decline by largest number in 20 years
- Iron will to live: 102 year-old woman has survived the Spanish Flu, cancer and Covid
- Covid-19 was present in America BEFORE being officially confirmed in China, study by US health protection agency says
- Gut microbiome linked to poor sleep via metabolite production
- 5 burning questions about the new COVID vaccine in the UK
- How COVID-19 vaccine can destroy your immune system
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: ITN - Masks Still Don't Work. Meat is Still Good For You
- The strangely unscientific masking of America
- The genetics of side-effects
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
Quote of the Day
Truth is by nature self-evident. As soon as you remove the cobwebs of ignorance that surround it, it shines clear.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
Currently dealing with a driver's license renewal and the Real ID bullshit now required. A brilliant scheme by our masters, all in the name of...
Referring to the picture of this article. (More than a thousand words can tell) Evil; pure unadulterated evil staring Us in the face. Repulsive,...
It is very cheering to read stories of generosity. Thanks!
Jerome Corsi update 12/12 Trump still set to win. This is just the beginning. [Link]
Another thing Brandon doesn't get: The globalists DON'T NEED US ANY LONGER. They don't need our votes, our work, our pretend democracy, and most...