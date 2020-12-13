Contested Election Continues into January

Mass Protests, Riots, Possibly Armed Conflict

outright lying that could easily be checked and debunked by anyone.

Medical Passports and Vaccination Blackmail

The media and elitist organizations will continue to pump up the infection numbers to frighten the public, even though the death rate is so low it makes the infection rate meaningless. If Biden is in office, mandates will be made into a federal issue and will be federally enforced. If Trump is in office, state governments will try to enforce mandates and major corporations will help them. There will then be a major push to require medical passports proving a person is not infected to enter into any public place. This means submission to 24/7 contact tracing or getting a new vaccine whenever ordered to. Basically, your life will be under the total control of state or federal governments if you want to have any semblance of returning to your normal life. If this process does not work and does not intimidate enough people into compliance, governments will seek to offer stimulus checks or a form of Universal Basic Income, but only for those people who agree to tracking through their cell phones and to vaccination. New mutations of COVID-19 will be conveniently found every year from now on, meaning the public will have to get new vaccinations constantly, and medical tyranny will never go away unless people take an aggressive stand.

It Gets Worse From Here On...

at least the lines will be drawn and the fight will be more clear to everyone.