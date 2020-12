© Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images



Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will get the green light for use in the US by the Food and Drug Administration — and vaccinations could begin as early as Monday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Friday morning."I've got some good news for you," Azar said on ABC's "Good Morning America." "Just a little bit ago, the FDA informed Pfizer that they do intend to proceed toward an authorization for their vaccine.""So in the next couple of days, probably as we work to negotiate with Pfizer the information doctors need to prescribe it appropriately, we should be seeing the authorization of this first vaccine," Azar continued."We could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week."