Ivy League college Cornell University implemented a flu vaccination requirement for all students during the fall 2020 semester, but allowed for minority student exemptions based on "historical injustices and current events."
Through a Behavioral Compact, the collection of schools known as the Ivy League, required students attending the Cornell to receive a flu shot as a public health strategy in response to Covid. Exemptions applied only for medical or religious reasons, along with concerns from black, indigenous or other people of color.
Comment: None of this makes any sense. What does the flu vaccine have to do with Covid concerns? And how are mandatory vaccinations beneficial if people can be exempt based on their skin color? What do historical injustices have to do with flu vaccinations?
"Students who identify as Black, Indigenous, or as a Person of Color (BIPOC) may have personal concerns about fulfilling the Compact requirements based on historical injustices and current events," the Cornell Heath website states. "We recognize that, due to longstanding systemic racism and health inequities in this country, individuals from some marginalized communities may have concerns about needing to agree to such requirements."
Students at the school, in Ithaca, New York, can apply for an exemption to required vaccines. However, the BIPOC exemption to the flu vaccine does not explain a requirement that must be met in order for the exemption to be approved.
Cornell explained why some groups may feel skeptical agreeing to the flu shot requirement.
"Historically, the bodies the of black, indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC) have been mistreated, and used by people in power, sometimes for profit or medical gain," school officials said.
Comment: 'Therefore, as people in power, we're only going to mistreat and use bodies of non-black, indigenous and BIPOC's for profit or medical gain. See how progressive we are?'
