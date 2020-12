© Mitchell Layton/Getty Images



The revelation Wednesday that Hunter Biden is under investigation for tax violations relating to his foreign business affairs confirms that the media/Big Tech censorship of stories during the election about his laptop and emails was entirely without merit.When the New York Post reported on October 14 thatn — contrary to the latter's denials that he had ever spoken to his family about their businesses —Those who dared were suspended; the Post itself was locked out of its account for more than two weeks.When the Post followed up with reporting thatthe media deliberately ignored the story. Never mind that the intended CEO of the new company, Tony Bobulinski, corroborated the story. Never mind that Breitbart News reported independent emails that showed Hunter Biden's associates bringing Chinese bigwigs to the Obama-Biden White House.In the final presidential debate,citing a letter by 50 former intelligence officials, including some who spread the "Russia collusion" hoax.Now, after the election, we are learning thatCNN — which spiked the story in October — reported Wednesday that the. Fox News reported that the laptop, seized by the FBI last year, was central to the investigation against Hunter Biden.Here are some major examples:Facebook announced that it would be suppressing the story, pending review by its "third-party fact checking partners."That move set the tone for the rest of Silicon Valley, and for the mainstream media.It also suspended the accounts of people who tried to share the story — even White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Twitter's justification for the censorship kept changing, from claiming that the story was dangerous, to claiming that it involved hacked materials.The Biden campaign would cite Twitter and Facebook's censorship as reason enough to treat the story as misinformation.It reported that "President Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani was the target of an influence operation by Russian intelligence." One article in the Post advised readersThe Internet's go-to source for common knowledgeAs Breitbart News reported : "Editors recently deemed the [New York] Post an 'unreliable source' on Wikipedia and cited this as a reason to exclude mention of the story." Later, Wikipedia continued to suppress the story,CBS said the story was about "a laptop allegedly full of [Hunter Biden's] old e-mails. It's a storyIt compared the story to Wikileaks. Leslie Stahl, interviewing President Donald Trump, said the laptop could not be verified — because "it can't be verified."While Fox did some reporting on the story,— who had moderated the first presidential debate — poured scorn MSNBC treated the Hunter Biden laptop story disinformation — to the extent the network covered it at all. Morning Joe hostThe Timesby reporting . As Breitbart News' John Nolte pointed out that the Post had actually reported.Politico reported the letter from intelligence officials who calledIt also reported that the Biden campaign could not deny that a meeting with the Burisma executive may have happened,Later, after the election," calling it a distraction.Axios media reporter Sara FischerShe credited intelligence agencies who had worked with Big Tech to identify materials that had possibly been hacked.and media reporter Brian StelterHe defended the media's "ethics" on the story and dismissed it as "a classic example of the right-wing media machine."CNN also reported that federal authorities were investigating whether Hunter Biden's emails were "Russian disinformation."Taxpayer-fundedexplaining to the public: "We don't want to waste our time onDuring a 90-minute town hall meeting with Joe Biden, ABC News'NBC reported that federalNBC also tried to debunk the Hunter Biden laptop story with a story titledIt claimed Trump associates were sharing a 64-page document full of falsehoods about Biden.While some Daily Beast writers suggested that the Hunter Biden laptop story was worth covering,One story heaped praise on Pete Buttigieg for "deftly" turning the tables on Fox News by making the story about Trump.