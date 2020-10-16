Biden
© AP/Andrew Harnik
Biden speaking at Amtrak's Cleveland Lakefront train station
September 30, 2020
Twitter and Facebook moved quickly yesterday to try to shut down the explosive Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

A Facebook official said they would be intentionally reducing the traffic to the story before they had even fact checked the story. Twitter began locking accounts that tried to link to the story including the accounts of the NY Post and even that of the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Media also immediately began spinning for Joe Biden, trying to denigrate the story, telling people to not spread the story and spreading talking points.

Twitter later admitted they had handled it badly and tried to claim that it was about not wanting to post "hacked" material or putting out illegally obtained material. But there is no evidence yet that this material was hacked and they had no problem with the spread of President Donald Trump's alleged tax information which could only have been leaked illegally. Funny how that was dealt with differently.

They even locked accounts like that of the Daily Caller's Andrew Kerr who were trying to tweet information that indicated the material was not hacked but left at the computer shop as claimed.

So if you block information that tries to prove the veracity of the information, what does that say?

Even the Biden team didn't dispute that the laptop or emails were real. They initially said that Joe Biden hadn't met with Vadym Pozharskyi, a Burisma advisor, as alleged in an email, because it wasn't on his official schedule. But then they backpedaled from that, not ruling out that he might have met with the man in some kind of informal way.

Now there's more information indicating that the email address was indeed that of Vadym Pozharskyi who was indeed a Burisma advisor.

Journalist Adam Housley dropped this nugget.

Rosie Memos tweeted at Twitter and Facebook to tell them that the email addresses in fact checked out, with Pozharskyi's based on the data going back to 2014.
So what are they going to try next to shut this down? The effort to shut this down has created an uproar on social media and got the story more seen than it might have been otherwise. Streisand Effect is now going to be called the Biden Effect after all this.