© AP/Andrew Harnik



Twitter began locking accounts that tried to link to the story including theand even that of thetrying to denigrate the story, telling people to not spread the story and spreading talking points. Twitter later admitted they had handled it badly and tried to claim that it was about not wanting to post "hacked" material or putting out illegally obtained material. But there is no evidence yet that this material was hacked andFunny how that was dealt with differently.So if you block information that tries to prove the veracity of the information, what does that say?Even theThey initially said that Joe Biden hadn't met with Vadym Pozharskyi, a Burisma advisor, as alleged in an email, because it wasn't on his official schedule. But then they backpedaled from that, not ruling out that he might have met with the man in some kind of informal way.Now there's more information indicating thatwho was indeed a Burisma advisor.Journalist Adam Housley dropped this nugget.Rosie Memos tweeted at Twitter and Facebook to tell them that the email addresses in fact checked out, with Pozharskyi's based on the data going back to 2014.So what are they going to try next to shut this down? The effort to shut this down has created an uproar on social media and got the story more seen than it might have been otherwise. Streisand Effect is now going to be called the Biden Effect after all this.