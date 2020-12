© Pool via REUTERS/Saul Loeb

"Venezuela's electoral fraud has already been committed. The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people," Pompeo tweeted on Sunday.

As President Maduro of Venezuela looks set to regain control of his country's National Assembly, the US secretary of state blasted the vote as a "sham" despite his own administration still contesting results at home.Nicolas Maduro is expected to regain control of the National Assembly, as most candidates running are either allies or supporters of his government.Current National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido said he did not trust that a fair and free election could be held with Maduro in power and encouraged citizens not to participate in the affair. Guaido's term officially ends on January 5. He posted a video of an empty voting center to Twitter, retweeted by US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), on Sunday and called the election a "fraud." Guaido proclaimed himself 'interim president' in January 2019, and has been recognized as the country's leader by the US and others in the West, despite incumbent Maduro claiming victory in the 2018 election.On Sunday, Maduro said that his country is "not anyone's colony," calling the election "a day of rebellion and independence." He denounced what he called "interference in [Venezuela's] affairs."