© Atta Kenare/AFP

'US pressure and threats'

The United States is actively trying to prevent Iran's efforts to buy a COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX, a global initiative undertaken by the World Health Organization, according to the chief of Iran's central bank.Abdolnasser Hemmati on Monday said it must be "recorded in historical memory" thatdue to money transfer issues arising due to the sanctions imposed by the US against Iran.Hemmati wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury.Iran, which is dealing with the largest and deadliest COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East, announced months ago thatThe WHO touts COVAX as "the world's best hope" for tackling the pandemic in a coordinated and timely manner, and says the international initiative's aim is to "guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to vaccines for people in all countries".Iran's official COVID-19 death toll surpassed 50,000 on Saturday as the country battles the third wave of the virus with more than a million reported cases. Iranian health authorities say the real numbers are likely to be more than twice the official figures.After unilaterally reneging on Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers in May 2018, US President Donald Trump has imposed waves of economic sanctions on Iran.The Trump administration's "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran has since seen theIranian authorities have repeatedly said they consider the sanctions an instance of "economic and medical terrorism" against the Iranian people.The US has refused requests by its traditional allies in Europe and human rights groups to lift the sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.Hemmati also described how Iran's efforts to buy a vaccine are beingAccording to the central bank chief,to pay for the vaccine have also been rejected by the US.Iranian officials say abouta major buyer of Iranian oil before the sanctions were imposed,South Korea has failed to move them for fear of US reprisal, despite repeated Iranian calls.Hemmati said "pressure and threats by the US" have"Despite acceding to Iran's right and existence of no economic or legal barriers, the IMF didn't even dare raise Iran's request for a humanitarian loan at the fund's board of directors," Hemmati wrote.In March, when the first wave of the pandemic was ravaging Iran, leading to massive lockdowns, the countryIran ultimately resorted to tapping into its sovereign wealth fund for one billion euros ($1.21 bn) to fight the pandemic.Hemmati said Iran is pursuing "other paths" to pay for the vaccine and is in negotiations with other countries. He added that efforts to produce a vaccine locally are "promising".