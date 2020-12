According to records obtained by Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the campaign paid more than $3,600 to RJ Mays Consulting, whose registered agent is Ralph Jones Sr., registration chief of the county's election department.



The filings raise questions about potential conflicts of interest and what experts called an alarming lack of separation between a top election employee and active political campaign.

We've reported numerous times on events in Georgia on election night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. We've now uncovered more on the incident that exemplifies the 2020 election in Georgia.On election night we were told that voting stopped in Georgia's State Farm Arena due to a water main break. President Trump was way ahead in the election at that time. But a couple days later we uncovered that the water main break never happened. First an attorney in the Atlanta area asked for information related to the event via an freedom of information request and he shared with us that the only item he received was a couple of text messages related to the event.After posting this, we found out that the water department in Atlanta never even received a call regarding the water main break.Next it was uncovered that a mother and daughter team, Ruby Freeman and her daughter "Shaye" Moss as well as a couple others, stuck around after sending everyone home and started running ballots through tabulators.The mother - daughter team have become infamous in the annals of voter corruption.On Sunday night we uncovered another observation of events that night.One of the other individuals who stuck around moved from his regular station and moved to another cube where he held numerous calls with someone as the ballot counting went on. Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer points out where this mysterious man in red placed himself:According to the composite, the man in redon Election Night at 10:58pm which then triggers the removal of the ballot cases from under the table covered in black material. Within a couple minutes four boxes of ballots are wheeled out from under the table.We now believe the man taking the calls and organizing the massive "suitcase" scandal that night is Ralph Jones.We have video of Ralph Jones taking time out to speak with Ruby Freeman while she was filmed counting ballots.Here is the video of Ralph and Ruby Freeman.Ralph Jones Jr. has his own consulting firm and did work for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.And then she won her runoff! What a great investment!The AJC reported on Keisha and Ralph in 2018.And Ralph's son Ralph Jones Jr. was Keisha's online social media director.