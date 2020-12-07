Were Republican Poll Watchers and the Media Told Counting Had Stopped For The Night?

OK, so on the one hand you have sworn affidavits from observers saying that supervisors told ballot counters to go home for the evening shortly after 10 p.m. and a video showing everyone leaving en masse at that time. And on the other hand, you have two government officials promising that no one was told that counting was over. Is there any other evidence to consider?

They planned to stop scanning absentee ballots at 10:30 p.m. and pick it up back in the morning. No official could explain before press time why Fulton was stopping its count of absentee ballots at that time, only saying that was the procedure.



'As planned, Fulton County will continue to tabulate the remainder of absentee ballots over the next two days. Absentee ballot processing requires that each ballot is opened, signatures verified, and ballots scanned. This is a labor-intensive process that takes longer to tabulate than other forms of voting. Fulton County did not anticipate having all absentee ballots processed on Election Day,' the county spokeswoman wrote in a statement.

Was a State Election Board Monitor Present While Partisan Observers Were Gone?

A state election board monitor, who asked for his name not to be used due to safety concerns, told Lead Stories on the phone on December 3, 2020, that he was present at the vote counting location beginning at 11:52 p.m., after leaving briefly at earlier in the evening. He then stayed until about 12:45 a.m., when the work that night was completed.



The deputy chief investigator for the secretary of state's office was present beginning at 12:15 a.m. November 4, he said.

To avoid the fine, Fulton must maintain verifiable levels of operational competence by properly processing absentee ballots; keeping a force of 2,200 properly trained poll workers; providing at least 24 early voting sites; striving to process 100 voters per hour at any site; having a technical support staff member at every site; and creating a post-election audit.



The consent order also requires Fulton to regularly update the Board on its pool of poll workers.



The issue in the consent order requiring the most negotiation was over an independent elections monitor.



They agreed on Carter Jones, who spent time in Africa helping countries improve their elections...

There Are Much Bigger Georgia Claims

2,560 felons,

66,247 underage registrants,

2,423 people who were not on the state's voter rolls,

4,926 voters who had registered in another state after they registered in Georgia, making them ineligible,

395 people who cast votes in another state for the same election,

15,700 voters who had filed national change of address forms without re-registering,

40,279 people who had moved counties without re-registering,

1,043 people who claimed the physical impossibility of a P.O. Box as their address,

98 people who registered after the deadline, and, among others,

10,315 people who were deceased on election day (8,718 of whom had been registered as dead before their votes were accepted).

Mollie Ziegler Hemingway is a senior editor at The Federalist. She is Senior Journalism Fellow at Hillsdale College and a Fox News contributor. She is the co-author of Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court. Follow her on Twitter at @mzhemingway