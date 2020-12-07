© Martinique Natural Park



Martinique officials are urging people not to panic amid a rise to yellow alert for Mount Pelée Volcano.They say despite an increase in seismic activity, no eruption is expected in the short term."No risk, no alert, no concern for the population," the Mayor of Saint-Pierre, Christian Rapha, was quoted by Martinique 1Ere as saying.He noted that Soufrière in Guadeloupe has been classified in yellow since 1999.Yellow is the third level of alert on a scale of 5, followed by the pre-alert in orange then the red alert.Small earthquakes have been taking place every day and for some time they have been more numerous while gas surges are also more frequent, local reports say.An identical phenomenon took place in 2000.According to Martinique 1Ere, the increase in the volcano's alert level will give scientists new means of observation including the use of drones.Mount Pelée is infamous for having erupted in 1902 destroying the town of Saint-Pierre.Some 30,000 people perished in the space of a few minutes.