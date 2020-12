We the People Convention and General Michael Flynn are calling on President Donald Trump to follow suit: suspend the Constitution, declare martial law, shut down opposition newspapers, proceed to arrest members of Congress and of the Supreme Court, and finally entrust the organization of new elections to the Armed Forces. This, according to the WTPC, is the only way a civil war can be prevented.

General Michael Flynn, former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, is believed to be the mastermind behind the 1 December 2020 full page ad in the Washington Times.It consists of a petition by an Ohio-based group, We the People Convention, urging President Donald Trump to act as his most illustrious predecessor, Abraham Lincoln.During the American Civil WarAs a Northern state, Ohio played a key role in the Civil War. Democrats look on Abraham Lincoln as the best president in history.On 9 November 2020, President Trump decapitated the Pentagon [ 1 ], and replaced the old team with friends of General Flynn [ 2 ]. 1 ] " Donald Trump isn't just playing golf, he is purging the Pentagon ", by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Voltaire Network, 17 November 2020. 2 ] " General Flynn, QAnon and the US Elections ", by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Voltaire Network, 1 December 2020.