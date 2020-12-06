It consists of a petition by an Ohio-based group, We the People Convention, urging President Donald Trump to act as his most illustrious predecessor, Abraham Lincoln.
During the American Civil War, the latter suspended the U.S. Constitution, proclaimed martial law, shut down opposition newspapers, ordered the arrest of lawmakers and members of the Supreme Court.
As a Northern state, Ohio played a key role in the Civil War. Democrats look on Abraham Lincoln as the best president in history.
We the People Convention and General Michael Flynn are calling on President Donald Trump to follow suit: suspend the Constitution, declare martial law, shut down opposition newspapers, proceed to arrest members of Congress and of the Supreme Court, and finally entrust the organization of new elections to the Armed Forces. This, according to the WTPC, is the only way a civil war can be prevented.On 9 November 2020, President Trump decapitated the Pentagon [1], and replaced the old team with friends of General Flynn [2].
[1] "Donald Trump isn't just playing golf, he is purging the Pentagon", by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Voltaire Network, 17 November 2020.
[2] "General Flynn, QAnon and the US Elections", by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Voltaire Network, 1 December 2020.
Comment: One can say that drastic times call for drastic measures, and given the incredibly corrupt and networked forces arrayed against Trump and the rule of law, one can see how a true draining of the swamp (as suggested above) may be the only legal remedy for what he, and most of the US, is up against. But is the cost of going into martial law and taking the steps outlined above worth the clamor and the conflict that is likely to ensue by taking such steps? Is a Civil War of some kind inevitable either way?