The company's recently added "fact check" webpage - which exists to exonerate the company from bias claims - states clearly:
"Smartmatic's founders and employees adhere to a strict ethics code that, among other things, prohibits them from making political donations."
The claim, which falls under the "Smartmatic's Credibility is Our Most Important Asset" heading, is easily disproven by Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.
In addition to Joe Biden, failed presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg along with congressional candidate Adam Schiff were recipients of Smartmatic employee money.
From 2019 to 2020, individuals listing "Smartmatic" as their employer donated to national political campaigns. Of the 28 total donations, 24 were directed to Democratic candidates via ActBlue.
Only four donations - worth a total of $90 - went to Republican candidates.
names on the FEC database appears to confirm the individual's employment with Smartmatic.
Geoff Sproat, who made a donation of $100 to Biden for President, lists himself as a Smartmatic Senior Product Manager on LinkedIn. Liliana Armas, who also donated to Biden, is listed on Smartmatic's own site as the company's General Counsel.
The overwhelming support for Democrats, as nearly 86 percent of donations went to Democrats, shares a similar pattern to employees of Dominion voting, which counts 96 percent of all donations as helping Democratic candidates.
About the Author:
Natalie Winters is a Senior Reporter at the National Pulse and producer of The National Pulse TV show.