© screenshot

About the Author:

Natalie Winters is a Senior Reporter at the National Pulse and producer of The National Pulse TV show.

Despite Smartmatic insisting its employees are "prohibited from making political donations," Federal Election Commission records revealThe National Pulse can reveal. In addition to labeling itself a competitor and insisting it never worked with Dominion Vote Systems, the unearthed donations serve as another blow to Smartmatic's credibility.The company's recently added "fact check" webpage - which exists to exonerate the company from bias claims - states clearly:The claim, which falls under the "Smartmatic's heading , is easily disproven by Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.From 2019 to 2020, individuals listing "Smartmatic" as their employer donated to national political campaigns. Of the 28 total donations, 24 were directed to Democratic candidates via ActBlue.Cross-referencing the names on the FEC database appears to confirm the individual's employment with Smartmatic.Geoff Sproat, who made a donation of $100 to Biden for President, lists himself as a Smartmatic Senior Product Manager on LinkedIn. Liliana Armas, who also donated to Biden, is listed on Smartmatic's own site as the company's General Counsel.The overwhelming support for Democrats, as nearly 86 percent of donations went to Democrats, shares