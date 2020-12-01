An extremely rare nine-legged octopus was recently discovered off the coast of Japan.The unusual creature with an extra limb was caught by a fisherman in Shizugawa Bay in the town of Minamisanriku. Interestingly, he had no idea about the extra limb until he was boiling it in a pot for dinner.Although fisherman contacted the Minamisanriku Nature Center (MNC) for help, the octopus did not survive the boiling water. It is now preserved in alcohol being showcased to the public at the Shizugawa Nature Center.A researcher at the MNC, Takuzo Abe, said that octopuses have the ability to regenerate severed legs and the extra appendage may have grown when the creature was regenerating a lost leg."(This octopus) is a phenomenon demonstrating the diversity of nature. I want to leave this for posterity and use it to get more people to know about the abundant nature of Shizugawa Bay. I hope it becomes an opportunity for people to learn about the abundant mysteries of the ocean," Abe was quoted by The Mainichi.The nine-legged octopus was one among the four that the fisherman had caught. It measured a little more than 15 centimetres.Last month, beachgoers in UK's Cleethorpesweren warned and asked to stay away from the waters after a freaky looking octopus washed up on the coast.The creature, which has been nicknamed 'Curly the Kraken', was reportedly taking residence at the Lincolnshire beach. Authorities issued warnings to locals not to visit the beach and expressed concerns that it may be harassed by dogs or large crowds.Scott Snowden, manager of a resort in the area, said, that the creature needed to be protected from visitors and other stray animals. He added that it's rare to see such unique creatures and people should let it enjoy its natural habitat.Last week, around 20 dragon-like blue sea creatures, known as Blue Dragons of glacus atlanticus, were spotted by a passer-by on Fish Hoek Beach near Cape Town.After pictures of the creature, also called 'the most beautiful killer in the ocean' were shared online, they quickly went viral and left netizens perplexed.