Senate Race

House Races

2nd District between Elaine Luria (D) and Scott Taylor (R): 20,702 votes.

3rd District between Bobby Scott (D) and John Collick Jr. (R): 126,027 votes.

4th District between Donald McEachin (D) and Leon Benjamin Sr. (R): 91,517 votes.

7th District between Abigail Spanberger (D) and Nick Freitas (R): 8,270 votes.

10th District between Jennifer Wexton (D) and Aliscia Andrews (R): 62,481 votes.

As the post-election focus sits squarely on the presidential race in six contested states, a group in Virginia is looking to uncover potential fraud in — and possibly overturn — one Senate and five House races.The Virginia Project, a Republican political action committee set up in 2019 after a devastating election whitewash in the state legislature, started conducting data analyses after the Nov. 3 election.But, he said, Virginia's electors aren't going to determine the presidential race, so his focus is on the congressional seats. He hopes to complete the data analysis, collect affidavits from voters and poll watchers, and file a lawsuit before the end of the year.Gordon alleges that all 11 centers had problems with accountability and reporting, and all will show problems during the investigation. The group is currently collecting as much granular data as possible to enable them to look at what happened on a local precinct level.Richard Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, submitted a letter to the state Department of Elections to request that the results certification, scheduled for Nov. 16, be postponed (it wasn't).Judicial Watch identified in October that Virginia rolls include 233,540 inactive voters. Many of the more populous cities and counties had a registration rate higher than that of the voting-age population.The Senate race in Virginia hewed closely to the presidential race, with The Associated Press calling incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner the winner over his Republican challenger, Daniel Gade, just minutes after the polls closed on Nov. 3.Gade surged ahead of Warner on election night by hundreds of thousands of votes and hit back at the early call with a video saying he will "concede nothing" until the results are conclusive.Warner won the seat by a resounding 451,138 votes, but Gordon says, "If the scale of things is as we think it may be, then the Senate race, it could be overturned."The Virginia Project's team includes four lawyers and several professional auditors, as well as data programmers and analysts.The five congressional races that the Virginia Project is investigating include the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, and 10th districts. A five-seat swing would put Republicans within one seat of a majority in the House, after they gained 11 seats so far. Virginia has 11 congressional seats.The vote differentials in the House races being scrutinized by the Virginia Project are as follows, with Democrats having been declared the winners in all:Spanberger took the lead from Freitas on Nov. 4 after a memory stick containing 14,616 previously uncounted votes was found. Henrico County Registrar Mark Coakley told local media outlets that he had reused the memory stick and the machine failed to read the 14,616 absentee ballots because it was programmed for provisional ballots.Several anomalies show up in the Virginia data provided by The New York Times on election night, including twice when around 400,000 votes are subtracted from the total and four times when around 400,000 votes favoring Biden are added.Gordon expects to publish more findings in the next 10 days.He said the project has received "amazing overwhelming support" and that "people want this badly, very badly."The Democrat-controlled legislature in Virginia passed a slew of new election laws in 2019, of which many took effect on July 1.The new laws include one allowing voters to use absentee voting without requiring an excuse, such as having a disability that would preclude them from getting to the polling booth. Absentee ballots can accepted up to three days after an election day, and residents can be placed on a permanent absentee list.A photo identification is no longer required, and voters can now use a current utility bill, for example, to verify their name and address at the polling booth. The DMV has also moved from using an opt-in process to an opt-out one, meaning individuals getting a driver's license will be automatically put on the voter rolls unless they specifically opt out.