The data also includes the voter's year of birth. One is 170 years old, likely an error but their application was not rejected. In total, more than 1400 of these absentee voters are over 100 years old. These could well be nursing home patients. There are 217,271 applications without a recorded date (i.e. never received back). More interesting is the 288,783 that have the application sent and ballot received on the same day.

What's curious is that above the 2016 totals, a new vote ratio appears in contrast to the history of the area - showing new votes going 70% Democrat vs 30% Republican - a 15-point mismatch to the same area just in the last Presidential Election.

In Oakland, all votes added by both candidates above the 2016 take show a new vote ratio of 72% Democrat to 28% Republican - an 18-point mismatch to the same area just since the last Presidential Election.

New analysis of Michigan voter data reveals hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots flagged as potentially fraudulent, leading statisticians to posit "strong evidence" exists that results were "manipulated by a computer algorithm."The "non-partisan effort by unpaid citizens and volunteer experts" and PhDs comes to the conclusion that an "audited recount" ought to be carried out in Michigan counties that returned voting results that wereThe report also raises concerns about Michigan election official's conduct regarding mail-in balloting. Of the 3,507,129 ballots requested, the report flags hundreds of thousands of ballots with qualities, such as "duplicate ballot IDs," "missing ballot address," or "year of birth before 1921."The report explains in detail the various red flags, such asThe fifth section of the report, "Irrational MI Absentee Ballots Findings" also posits there is "very strong evidence that the absentee voting counts in Michigan have been manipulated by a computer algorithm."the report continues.The allegations are premised on the fact that the absentee voting trends of Michigan countiesand that "the percentage of Democratic absentee voters exceeds the percentage of Republican absentee voters in every precinct."The picture below shows "normal (non-manipulated) absentee voting results should be," representing "the actual percentage of absentee ballots received by each 2020 presidential candidate in a swing state county, by precinct (Red = R and Blue = D)."And the plot below reveals a statistically unlikely trend in Monroe County."Specifically, save for outliers, the percentage of Democratic absentee voters exceeds the percentage of Republican absentee voters. Even more remarkable - and unbelievable -," the report notes.A similar pattern emerges in Oakland County.Two counties raised red flags to the statisticians concerning the spread of votes for Biden vs. President Trump. Wayne and Oakland Counties "stand out as problematic," asConcerning Wayne County:In 2016, Wayne county split 55 percent for Hillary Clinton and 45 percent for President Trump.The other outlier county, Oakland, saw a similar "mismatch" between its 2016 and 2020 results: