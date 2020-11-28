Dr. Keshavarz-Nia is not a stranger to the mainstream media. In fact The New York Times published a glowing report on Dr. Navid Keshavarz-Nia way back in September writing, "Navid Keshavarz-Nia, those who worked with him said, 'was always the smartest person in the room.'"
In his statement to Sidney Powell, Dr. Keshavarz-Nia concludes that the election data IN ALL BATTLEGROUND STATES were altered resulting in hundreds of thousands of Trump votes transferred to Joe Biden.
Dr. Keshavarz-Nia is an experienced ethical hacker, a big data architect and cloud security expert in cloud computing, Blockchain technology, and big data analytic solutions. He has led or supported the CIA, NSA, DHS US-CERT, USCYBERCOM and the FBI.
Press California reported:
As it turns out, attorney Sidney Powell has plenty of firepower to back up her Kraken claims about the 2020 presidential election, including high-tech intelligence experts who concluded electronic ballot theft tipped the results in key battleground states.
First and foremost is Dr. Navid Keshavarz-Nia, an experienced cybercrimes investigator and digital security executive, who has worked with the CIA, NSA, FBI, and U.S. military counterintelligence, as well as corporate financial giants like Deutsche Bank and Stripe.
In an affidavit filed with Powell's complaint in a Georgia court before midnight Wednesday, Keshavarz-Nia had this bombshell assessment:Hundreds of thousands of votes
"I conclude with high confidence that the election 2020 data were altered in all battleground states resulting in hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump to be transferred to Vice President Biden."
These alterations resulted from widespread vulnerabilities in voting software and systems that allowed a 'Man-in-the-Middle cyber attack' by covert operators.
Comment: Experts of this caliber certainly have a considerable weigh-in effect regarding President Trump's claims. While Keshavarz-Nia's affidavit gives hope and undergirds the (more than) hypothetical, applications of such assessments and speculations must be proven in court. Still, it is welcomed expertise for the Trump legal team and another argumental iron in the fire.
