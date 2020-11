© AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected the Trump campaign's attempt to block Pennsylvania's certification of a Joe Biden victory. The former vice president has an 81,000-vote lead in the state.You can read the full ruling here Jenna Ellis provided a reaction from her and fellow Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. They already know their next step.Trump's legal team has experienced a few setbacks and a shakeup in the past week. On Sunday they announced they had cut Sidney Powell from their efforts. She is now forging ahead on her own, having filed two lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia on Thursday.