Following a series of Moscow raids, captured on camera, Russia's Federal Security Service (the FSB) announced the arrest of followers of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), on Wednesday. The terrorist group is banned in Russia.Footage from the operation shows special forces entering apartments and detaining suspects. The images also show a homemade bomb being disarmed by a robot."In the course of the investigation, at the places where the radical Islamists were located, an improvised explosive device, as well other items and documents, were found and seized," the press release said.Last month, the FSB reported the arrest of another IS follower in the Moscow Region. According to the agency, the man was found with parts of an explosive device, correspondence with militants discussing a planned terrorist attack, a revolver and a flag of the Islamic State.