"In practice, "America first" has meant "America alone." That has damaged the country's ability to address problems before they reach U.S. territory and has thus compounded the danger emergent threats pose," Mattis also claims.

"In January, when President Joe Biden and his national security team begin to reevaluate U.S. foreign policy, we hope they will quickly revise the national security strategy to eliminate "America first" from its contents, restoring in its place the commitment to cooperative security that has served the United States so well for decades," Mattis writes.

Mattis, who served as Secretary of Defense under Trump from 2017 until last year, is still annoyed that Trump refused to carry on the endless war policy in the middle east, instead ordering troop drawdowns.In an op-ed published by Foreign Affairs , Mattis writes that "The United States today is undermining the foundations of an international order manifestly advantageous to U.S. interests, reflecting a basic ignorance of the extent to which both robust alliances and international institutions provide vital strategic depth.""The best strategy for ensuring safety and prosperity is to buttress American military strength with enhanced civilian tools and a restored network of solid alliances — both necessary to achieving defense in depth,"Mattis earlier this year compared Trump to a 'Nazi', and called the President a threat to the Constitution, yet here is is literally calling for the next President to 'eliminate' America first.It is no surprise that such characters are again circling the halls of power with the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency.It didn't take long for President Trump to respond to General Mattis' comments:Ouch!