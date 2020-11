© AFP / Mark Wilson / Reuters / Parwiz

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Pentagon chief would be the first woman in the role.As Trump finally began to implement his long-delayed promise of pulling US troops out of Afghanistan, articles bemoaning the sure-to-be-horrific fate of Afghan women without US soldiers around to rape - er, help them, have mushroomed across the media establishment.Even though Trump would be leaving approximately 2,500 troops in both Afghanistan and Iraq, his decision to belatedly, incompletely fulfill his 2016 electoral promise to bring the troops home has been depicted as a betrayal of both Afghan women and NATO. The Pentagon tried to claim al-Qaeda is excited about the move, while the media have suggested Afghan women are quaking in their burqas at the notion of the admittedly oppressive Taliban resuming power.This is where Flournoy and the feminist angle come in.The appointment of Flournoy, a Strong Woman™, to the helm of a Pentagon that is going to have to make some very unpopular decisions in order to redeploy US troops in Afghanistan (can't let those poppy fields go to waste , after all) is a clever move on the part of the Biden campaign.Putting a woman in charge of reversing what would normally be a very popular move has the potential to succeed where the discredited "Russian bounties on US troops" fairytale failed.Flournoy is admirably suited to this role, as the founder of a think tank (the Center for a New American Security) now run by Ukrainian regime-change cookie-distributor in chief Victoria Nuland.before departing for the private sector in 2012. She was a pioneer of slapping a 'woke' gloss on US militarism, and in 2016 while jockeying for the nom as projected president Hillary Clinton's Secretary of DefensePutting women on the front lines of propaganda has historically been a near-bulletproof defense for a bloodthirsty regime trying to pass off the abuses of empire as "responsibility to protect," and Flournoy would by no means be the first woman embraced by the war machine's propaganda apparatus for her ability to pass off killing thousands of innocents as "humanitarian intervention."One might think that 26,000 dead Afghan children - that's about five murdered kids per day - over the course of the nearly two-decade quagmire in that country is enough carnage, never mind that the Trump administration has increased bombing levels, even from his predecessor Barack Obama's record-setting drone strikes, and civilian casualties have soared accordingly.But the incoming Biden administration, as well as many in Trump's own party, would have the US stay there indefinitely. The excuses they come up with run the gamut from the aforementioned "think of the poor women!" to a claim that terrorism will spiral out of control if the US isn't there to fund - er, fight back against the bad guys. While it's hard to ignore that terrorism has spiraled out of control precisely because of the US declaring "war" on it, like many other US 'wars' (drugs, cancer, poverty, etc) and illicit activities like opium production have skyrocketed following the collapse of the Taliban government, hiding behind the skirts of Afghan women appeals to pure emotion, no facts required.The time-honored tactic of "pinkwashing" may have reached its pinnacle in the literal pink paint job given a retired Navy fighter jet in 2016, but the cracks showing in the female-empowerment facade adopted by the worst elements of the US empire provide some hope for the future.